ODUWA Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008490 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

