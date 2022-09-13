Offshift Price Reaches $0.54 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Offshift coin can now be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $69,941.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004896 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008505 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,969,500 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift.

Buying and Selling Offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

