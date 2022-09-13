OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.85 Million

OKB (OKB) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar. OKB has a market cap of $918.24 million and $25.85 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.30 or 0.00075764 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,199.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00055810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00065214 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005414 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001683 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.