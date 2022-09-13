Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $17,839,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $276.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.59. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFLGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

