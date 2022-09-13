Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) is Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Fairholme Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Old Republic International comprises approximately 0.6% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairholme Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Old Republic International worth $9,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.2% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 159,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.23 dividend. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

