Omni Price Hits $2.20 (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $48.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.20 or 0.00010912 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00024588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.96 or 0.00292442 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001201 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002453 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00023996 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,371 coins and its circulating supply is 563,055 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

