ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ON24 from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.60.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $9.87 on Monday. ON24 has a 52-week low of $8.48 and a 52-week high of $21.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $34,761.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 227,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,804.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 212,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock valued at $87,995 over the last ninety days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

