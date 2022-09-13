One Equity Partners Open Water I (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Trading Up 0.5%

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 29,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 7,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Equity Partners Open Water I

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEPWU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $334,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000.

About One Equity Partners Open Water I

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

