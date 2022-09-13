Onooks (OOKS) Price Hits $0.24

Onooks (OOKS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Onooks has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $68,493.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Onooks coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00822820 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020883 BTC.
Onooks Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
