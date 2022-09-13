OpenDAO Market Cap Tops $26.32 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $26.32 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OpenDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00055992 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012460 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005377 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00075967 BTC.

OpenDAO Coin Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:SOS) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io.

OpenDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OpenDAO is a digital native community centered around levelling the playing field for both creators and collectors. “SOS is the token of the Metaverse – created by the community, for the community.” The official OpenDAO ticker is “SOS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “OPENDAOSOS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OpenDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.