Oppenheimer Weighs in on Asana, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Asana in a report issued on Wednesday, September 7th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Asana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.18) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Asana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ASAN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.23.

Asana Stock Up 16.4 %

ASAN stock opened at $28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative net margin of 79.34% and a negative return on equity of 212.28%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its position in Asana by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Asana by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,595 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund grew its position in Asana by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,475,000 after purchasing an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 1,624.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,232,000 after acquiring an additional 476,835 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,127,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,824,000 after acquiring an additional 448,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

