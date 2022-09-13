Orbs Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.88 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Orbs coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbs has a market cap of $105.86 million and $2.88 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbs has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbs Profile

Orbs launched on March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com.

Orbs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

