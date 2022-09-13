Orca Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (ORCA)

Orca (ORCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Orca has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. Orca has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and $3.69 million worth of Orca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orca coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orca Coin Profile

Orca launched on August 9th, 2021. Orca’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,224,409 coins. Orca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orca’s official website is www.orca.so.

Buying and Selling Orca

According to CryptoCompare, “Orca is a place to exchange cryptocurrency on the Solana blockchain. Additionally, users can provide liquidity to a trading pool to earn trading fees.Orca (ORCA) is the platform governance token issued on Solana.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

