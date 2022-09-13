Orchid Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $74.14 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,184.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00055541 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00065459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005431 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075808 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

