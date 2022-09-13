Orica Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $104,149.00 (ORI)

Orica (ORI) traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Orica has a total market capitalization of $7,400.12 and $104,149.00 worth of Orica was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orica has traded down 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Orica coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Orica Coin Profile

ORI is a coin. Orica’s total supply is 84,913,495 coins and its circulating supply is 19,094,808 coins. Orica’s official Twitter account is @origami_network.

Orica Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Origami Network is a decentralized marketplace platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Origami Team aims to mitigate the transactions costs and several problems related to the online marketplace development and maintenance. In order to mitigate the problems previously mentioned the platform will feature escrow contracts for secure payments, third-party dispute resolution, and low transaction costs. Origami token (ORI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

