Ormeus Coin Market Cap Tops $18,059.14 (ORMEUS)

Ormeus Coin (ORMEUS) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Ormeus Coin has a market capitalization of $18,059.14 and $705.00 worth of Ormeus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ormeus Coin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ormeus Coin Profile

Ormeus Coin launched on August 28th, 2017. Ormeus Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,904,998 coins. The Reddit community for Ormeus Coin is /r/ormeuscoin. The official website for Ormeus Coin is ormeuscoin.com. Ormeus Coin’s official Twitter account is @ormeuscoin. The official message board for Ormeus Coin is medium.com/ormeus.

Buying and Selling Ormeus Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

