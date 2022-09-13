Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives $757.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $757.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNNGY. Redburn Partners raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ørsted A/S from 688.00 to 697.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ørsted A/S Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DNNGY opened at $32.89 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $50.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.05.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

