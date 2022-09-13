Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Holdings Boosted by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2,210.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,803 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 415,986 shares during the quarter. Orthofix Medical accounts for about 3.7% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Endurant Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.18% of Orthofix Medical worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

