Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Otonomy Stock Up 4.4 %
OTIC stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.
About Otonomy
Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.
