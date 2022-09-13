Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Otonomy from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Otonomy Stock Up 4.4 %

OTIC stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.49. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 466,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Otonomy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Otonomy by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

