Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Equities researchers at Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on Outlook Therapeutics to $7.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $253.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

Outlook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OTLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Flower City Capital acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 17,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

