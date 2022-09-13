OVR Hits Market Cap of $14.32 Million (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00003271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OVR has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. OVR has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $2.13 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OVR alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00012486 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00062933 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005199 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 63.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00072877 BTC.

About OVR

OVR is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 coins and its circulating supply is 20,439,769 coins. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OVR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OVR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.