Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) VP Alexis Maged Purchases 29,595 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.
