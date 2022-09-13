Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) VP Alexis Maged Purchases 29,595 Shares of Stock

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,139.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Owl Rock Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.77. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.09 and a 52 week high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owl Rock Capital

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCC. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 56,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 0.3% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 297,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 50,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

