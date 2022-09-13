Oxbull.tech Tops 1-Day Volume of $12,600.00 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 13th. Oxbull.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.54 million and $12,600.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oxbull.tech has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002328 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00822937 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014808 BTC.
Oxbull.tech Coin Profile
Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5.
Oxbull.tech Coin Trading
