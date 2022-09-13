Oxen (OXEN) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $501,277.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,337.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,586.08 or 0.07798847 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00180561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00024610 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00290206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $146.13 or 0.00718539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00586348 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,890,928 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.