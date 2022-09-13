Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.