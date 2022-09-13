Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Receives $22.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Cowen dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 11.07. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.33.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 147.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

