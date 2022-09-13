PAID Network Hits Market Capitalization of $2.20 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (PAID) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $2.20 million and $36,690.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0264 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com.

PAID Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

