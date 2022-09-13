PalGold (PALG) Trading 39.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PalGold (PALG) traded up 30.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, PalGold has traded 39.4% lower against the US dollar. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. PalGold has a market capitalization of $88,482.07 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00805104 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00014544 BTC.
PalGold Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1.
PalGold Coin Trading
