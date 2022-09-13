Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Pi Financial from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at C$21.52 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of C$18.95 and a 52 week high of C$38.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.51. The firm has a market cap of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

About Pan American Silver

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

