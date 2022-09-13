Panda DAO Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.00 Million (PANDA)

Panda DAO (PANDA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Panda DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda DAO has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Panda DAO has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $89,733.00 worth of Panda DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.
Panda DAO Coin Profile
Panda DAO’s official Twitter account is @PandaDao3.
Buying and Selling Panda DAO
