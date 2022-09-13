Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PARR has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Par Pacific to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PARR opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.01.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Par Pacific will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total value of $971,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,504,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,740,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,663,100. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

