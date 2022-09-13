Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.48

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.48 and traded as high as $16.49. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 15,830 shares changing hands.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.96 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.38 per share, with a total value of $969,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,559,670.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Edward F. Crawford acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 751,273 shares in the company, valued at $14,559,670.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $29,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 88,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,786.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 52,308 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,032 in the last ninety days. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

