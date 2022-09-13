Particl Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges (PART)

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Particl has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and $2,946.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Particl has traded up 35.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00068701 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000318 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00007593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (PART) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,751,238 coins and its circulating supply is 12,439,546 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Particl’s official website is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain.Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem.The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users.Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

