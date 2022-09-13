Pascal (PASC) Price Tops $0.0095 on Exchanges

Pascal (PASC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Pascal coin can now be purchased for $0.0095 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pascal has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pascal has a total market cap of $361,008.48 and $61.00 worth of Pascal was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,160.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00822313 BTC.
Pascal Profile
Pascal (CRYPTO:PASC) is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2016. Pascal’s total supply is 37,970,050 coins. Pascal’s official Twitter account is @PascalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pascal is www.pascalcoin.org. The Reddit community for Pascal is /r/pascalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Pascal Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pascal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pascal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pascal using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pascal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pascal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.