Pastel Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.61 Million (PSL)

Pastel (PSL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Over the last seven days, Pastel has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Pastel has a market cap of $1.61 million and $884,411.00 worth of Pastel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pastel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pastel alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00780583 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014229 BTC.

Pastel Coin Profile

Pastel’s official Twitter account is @PastelNetwork. The Reddit community for Pastel is https://reddit.com/r/PastelNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pastel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pastel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pastel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pastel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pastel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pastel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.