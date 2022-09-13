PayAccept (PAYT) Price Tops $0.0569 on Exchanges

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $817,607.71 and $31,802.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayAccept has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0569 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. PayAccept’s official website is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

PayAccept Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

