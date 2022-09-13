Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Studio Investment Management LLC

Studio Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,747,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $190,500.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $452,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $127.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.55 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.65% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

