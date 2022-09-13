Paycoin (PCI) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Paycoin has a total market capitalization of $82.71 million and approximately $423,665.00 worth of Paycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paycoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Paycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00001513 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paycoin alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004732 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00007783 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Paycoin Profile

Paycoin (CRYPTO:PCI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2018. Paycoin’s total supply is 3,941,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,099,284 coins. Paycoin’s official message board is www.talkxpy.com. Paycoin’s official website is www.paycoin.com. Paycoin’s official Twitter account is @teampaycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Paycoin is https://reddit.com/r/payprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Paycoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pay Protocol is a cryptocurrency payment platform for both e-commerce and retail use. It is a project supported by Danal, a payment company based in South Korea. By combining Danal's 20 years of experience in payments with blockchain technology, Pay Protocol aims to mitigate the pain points of traditional payment systems, mainly excessive intermediary processes and high fees caused by them and slow payment schedules. PayProtocol has been developed on Hyperledger Fabric (HLF). Unlike general blockchain where unspecified people participate in data processing, HLF is a private blockchain where only authorized node can join the network. It ensure fast transaction and excellent privacy which makes it best suited for payment services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.