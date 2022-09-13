PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.40.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 1.5 %

PYPL stock opened at $97.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $287.19.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,384,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $261,151,000 after acquiring an additional 121,024 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 18,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 678,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,870,000 after purchasing an additional 308,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.