peachfolio (PCHF) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $363,812.79

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, peachfolio has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. peachfolio has a market cap of $363,812.79 and approximately $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One peachfolio coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002266 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.00790220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014335 BTC.
peachfolio Coin Profile
The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio. peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio.
