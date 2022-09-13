PEAKDEFI Trading Up 3.6% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for $0.0103 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market capitalization of $13.89 million and approximately $113,766.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00816462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00014711 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

