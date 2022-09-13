Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Top Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Peanut has a total market cap of $122,726.93 and $225,083.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peanut has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00798608 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Peanut Profile

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

