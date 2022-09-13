Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 1.7 %

PPL opened at C$47.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$37.02 and a 1-year high of C$53.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.40 billion and a PE ratio of 18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.85.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8706033 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.218 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total value of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$600,281.15. Insiders acquired 238 shares of company stock valued at $9,611 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

