Peony (PNY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,739.00

Peony (PNY) traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Peony coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $3,739.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002491 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 339,825,069 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

