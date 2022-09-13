Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Hits $452,309.80

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $452,309.80 and $97.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded up 24.9% against the dollar. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can now be bought for about $32.31 or 0.00143120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pepemon Pepeballs Profile

Pepemon Pepeballs launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance. The official website for Pepemon Pepeballs is pepemon.world.

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

