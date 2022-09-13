Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) and NU (NYSE:NU) Head to Head Contrast

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) and NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Perella Weinberg Partners and NU, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00 NU 2 3 10 0 2.53

Perella Weinberg Partners presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.97%. NU has a consensus target price of $10.27, indicating a potential upside of 86.33%. Given NU’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NU is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners 3.13% 37.05% 16.84% NU N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and NU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

45.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of NU shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and NU’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $801.66 million 0.84 -$9.42 million ($0.35) -22.17 NU $1.70 billion 14.96 -$164.99 million N/A N/A

Perella Weinberg Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NU.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats NU on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones. The company provides savings solutions, such as Nu Personal Accounts, a digital account solution that supports all personal finance activities, from daily purchases and money transfers to savings; and Nu business accounts designed specifically for entrepreneur customers and their businesses. In addition, it offers NuInvest, an investment product that provides equity, fixed-income, options, and ETF products, as well as multimarket funds with curated asset allocations based on the customer's risk profile and financial position; personal unsecured loans; in-app ‘buy now pay later' solution for Nu card customers to pay credit and debit purchases, and banking payment slips over time in up to twelve installments; and NuInsurance protecting solutions to help its customers secure life insurance and funeral benefits. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

