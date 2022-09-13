Permian Resources (PR) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) is one of 277 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Permian Resources to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.75, indicating that its stock price is 375% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Resources’ rivals have a beta of -12.83, indicating that their average stock price is 1,383% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Permian Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Resources Competitors 1601 9214 14609 401 2.53

Profitability

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 23.14%. Given Permian Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Permian Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 28.46% 18.68% 13.04% Permian Resources Competitors -3.91% 23.87% 10.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.03 billion $138.18 million 6.42 Permian Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $709.90 million 16.71

Permian Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Permian Resources. Permian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Permian Resources rivals beat Permian Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

