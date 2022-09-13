Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PDRDY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.00.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $34.68 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.12.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

