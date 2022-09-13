Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Down 5.6% Over Last Week

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00003190 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a market cap of $60.22 million and $8.45 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004809 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00798267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014526 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.