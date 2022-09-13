Persistence (XPRT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $453,597.00

Persistence (XPRT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One Persistence coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00003130 BTC on exchanges. Persistence has a market cap of $76.50 million and approximately $453,597.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Persistence alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 149,176,021 coins and its circulating supply is 120,176,021 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one.

Buying and Selling Persistence

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers).The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics.Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Persistence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Persistence and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.